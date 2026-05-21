Shoaib Malik denies association with Asian Legends League

Pakistan's Shoaib Malik watches the ball after playing a shot during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 11, 2021. — ICC

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik on Thursday denied association with the Asian Legends League in any capacity and urged the tournament organisers to immediately remove his name from the Pakistan Panthers squad.

Malik, who represented Pakistan in 35 Tests, 287 ODIs and 124 T20Is, issued the clarification on his official X, formerly Twitter, handle, by sharing a graphical banner of the Pakistan Panthers squad, which allegedly featured him, as well as renowned national cricketers – Mohammad Hafeez, Imran Nazir, Kamran Akmal, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Irfan, Yasir Shah and Sohail Tanvir.

"I am not associated with this league in any capacity," Malik captioned the post.

"I request the organisers to refrain from making such announcements and urge all stakeholders to immediately remove any reference to my name or association with this project," he added.



I am not associated with this league in any capacity.



I request the organisers to refrain from making such announcements and urge all stakeholders to immediately remove any reference to my name or association with this project.



Thank you. pic.twitter.com/uzARQ3NJst — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) May 21, 2026

Malik, who called time on his glittering Pakistan Super League (PSL) career earlier this year, made his last professional appearance in October last year when he represented Mississauga Masters at the Canada Super 60 in two matches.

Earlier, he had played for Pakistan Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, during which the team finished as the runners-up after suffering a gruelling nine-wicket defeat at the hands of eventual winners, South Africa Champions, in the final.

The previous year also marked his final PSL stint, which saw him playing two matches for former champions Quetta Gladiators and scoring 14 runs.

Meanwhile, Shoaib Malik's last international appearance for Pakistan came in the shortest format during the away series against Bangladesh in 2021.