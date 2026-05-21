Germany announce World Cup squad as Neuer returns after retirement reversal

Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer during the warm up before the Champions League match against Paris St Germain at Allianz Arena in Munich on May 6, 2026. — Reuters

Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer has been named in the Germany World Cup squad by coach Julian Nagelsmann as the starting goalkeeper on Thursday after the veteran came out of international retirement to play the tournament.

Nagelsmann decided to have long labelled Hoffenheim's Oliver Baumann as his first-choice keeper.

"Yes I plan with that (with Neuer as number one)," Nagelsmann told a press conference. "The main task was to nominate the best three keepers. So we decided that these three are part of that."

"We contacted Manuel and asked him if he wanted to play for the national team again," said Nagelsmann.

The 40-year-old Neuer is set to play in his fifth successive World Cup, joining an elite group of players with five or more mega events. He last represented his country at Euro 2024 before announcing his retirement.

Manuel Neuer, a 2014 World Cup winner, was an integral part of Bayern’s trophy-winning campaign; they can also win a domestic double if they beat VfB Stuttgart in the German Cup final on Saturday.

He signed a contract extension with Bayern last week.

Nagelsmann's 26-man squad was full of surprises, but the coach also included Bayern teenager Lennart Karl, who impressed all this season, as well as Nadiem Amiri and Leroy Sane, who both had outside chances of earning a spot.

"They (players) fit well together. It is a good mix. Many have been playing since the youth together," Nagelsmann said. "We are happy with our choice but know others will stay at home who have performed very well."

Germany, who are placed with Curacao, Ecuador and Ivory Coast in Group E at the World Cup, are bidding for their fifth title after shock first-round exits in the past two editions in 2018 and 2022.

"The statement stands," Nagelsmann said. "We want to become world champions. Every player who is nominated needs to show it now every day."

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Oliver Baumann, Alexander Nuebel;

Defenders: Nico Schlotterbeck, David Raum, Nathaniel Brown, Jonathan Tah, Waldemar Anton, Pascal Gross, Joshua Kimmich, Felix Nmecha, Malick Thiaw, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Antonio Ruediger, Angelo Stiller.

Midfielders/Forwards: Leon Goretzka, Maximilian Beier, Jamal Musiala, Nadiem Amiri, Jamie Leweling, Kai Havertz, Lennart Karl, Florian Wirtz, Deniz Undav, Nick Woltemade, Leroy Sane.