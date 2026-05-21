Sadio Mane returns as Senegal announce provisional 2026 FIFA World Cup squad

Senegalese player Sadio Mane celebrates as Senegal wins the 35th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025) final match against Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in the capital Rabat, Morocco on January 19, 2026. — Reuters

Sadio Mane has been recalled as Senegal named a 28-man provisional squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with coach Pape Thiaw including the experienced forward as he targets redemption after missing the 2022 finals in Qatar through injury.

Thiaw must reduce his squad by two players ahead of the final submission deadline later this month.

Mane remains the central figure in a strong Senegal side, widely regarded as one of Africa's leading contenders for the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The squad blends experienced internationals with emerging talent and athletic depth across all departments.

The 34-year-old, now at Al-Nassr, is expected to spearhead the attack alongside forwards such as Nicolas Jackson, Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr.

However, there is a notable omission for this stage in the selection, with Malang Sarr not included despite a strong season with Lens.

In midfield, experienced campaigner Idrissa Gueye has been selected despite recent injury concerns, while Habib Diarra and Pape Matar Sarr add further options. Bara Ndiaye also earns a call-up.

Defensively, veteran captain Kalidou Koulibaly features alongside a number of European-based players, while Edouard Mendy is included among the goalkeepers.

Senegal, who impressed at the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, continue to build on their status as one of Africa's strongest sides heading into the global tournament.

The team famously won the 2002 World Cup group clash against then holders France, a result that remains one of their most iconic moments on the world stage.

Drawn in Group I, Senegal begin their World Cup campaign against France on June 16 in New Jersey, before facing Norway on June 22 in the same venue and Iraq on June 26 in Toronto.

Senegal’s best World Cup performance came in 2002 when they reached the quarter-finals before losing to Turkey.

They exited in the group stage in 2018 after a dramatic fair play rule tiebreaker and were eliminated in the round of 16 in 2022.

For several members of this so-called 'golden generation,' this tournament is likely their final opportunity to surpass that achievement.

Senegal provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Yehvann Diouf and Mory Diaw.

Defenders: Krepin Diatta, Antoine Mendy, Abdoulaye Seck, Kalidou Koulibaly, Moussa Niakhate, Mamadou Sarr, Ismail Jakobs, Ilay Camara, El-Hadji Malick Diouf and Moustapha Mbow.

Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye, Habib Diarra, Pape Matar Sarr, Pape Gueye, Lamine Camara, Pathe Ciss and Bara Ndiaye.

Forwards: Sadio Mane, Bamba Dieng, Iliman Ndiaye, Nicolas Jackson, Assane Diao, Ibrahim Mbaye, Cherif Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr.