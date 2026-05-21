Southampton’s players break silence on Spygate scandal

Southampton's Finn Azaz celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates at Wembley Stadium in London on April 25, 2026. — Reuters

Southampton’s players have broken their silence on the Spygate scandal after the club lost their appeal against play-off expulsion.

Southampton were expelled from the Championship play-offs after admitting they spied on three clubs.

The EFL originally penalised Saints for filming Middlesbrough during a training session for the first leg of their play-off semi-final on May 7.

The independent disciplinary commission also hit Southampton with a four-point deduction in the Championship for next season.

Middlesbrough, who were defeated by Southampton in the playoff semifinal, have been reinstated and will now face Hull City on Saturday for a place in the Premier League.

Southampton were also charged with spying on Oxford United before their December 2025 fixture and Ipswich in April 2026.

The Championship club appealed against the punishment but the appeal was turned down on Wednesday and the decision stands.

Saints stars Kuryu Matsuki and Leo Scienza have expressed their anger and frustration after their punishment was confirmed.

Scienza was the standout performer for Southampton in the 2025-26 season with seven goals and ten assists in 37 appearances, a form that helped him become both the fans' and players' player of the season at St Mary's.

Scienza took to Instagram and posted a picture in black and white of himself on his haunches and added: “Disappointment, anger, sadness… it’s difficult to find the right words for what we’re all feeling right now.

“What has happened over the last days is heartbreaking for the club, for every player in this dressing room, and above all for our supporters. A moment like this should never end the way it did.

“I feel sorry for every football fan, as well as the players and supporters of Hull and Boro, who were caught up in all of this chaos too.

“We gave everything for this dream. Day after day, sacrifice after sacrifice, always believing we could bring this club back to where it belongs. For me, the dream of playing in the Premier League was something I fought for with everything I had. That’s why this pain cuts so deep.”

Scienza continued: “The hardest part is knowing how much our fans deserved this moment. You stood behind us all season with incredible passion, loyalty and belief. Even in the toughest moments, you carried us forward.

“Thank you for staying with us through everything, you definitely deserved better.”

Matsuki, on the other hand, highlighted the importance of fans in Southampton's success, going from 21st in November to fourth by the end of the season.

“To all the fans and supporters, thank you very much for your incredible support throughout this season,” he said.

“It is difficult to put my feelings into words right now, but from the very beginning of the season, we set ourselves the goal of earning promotion to the Premier League, and every single day we fought together while supporting one another.

”And without a doubt it was all of you - our fans and supporters - who stood by us until the very end and gave us the strength to keep moving forward. Thank you very much for everything.”



