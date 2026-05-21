Mohammad Ali extends Nottinghamshire deal ahead of Vitality Blast

Mohammad Ali of Hyderabad Kingsmen celebrates taking the wicket of Babar Azam during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 final against Peshawar Zalmi at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, on May 3, 2026. — AFP

Nottinghamshire seamer Mohammad Ali has extended his deal with the club and will now be available for selection throughout this season’s Vitality Blast.

Ali had initially agreed a short-term arrangement that would have seen him arrive later in the summer and feature in the County Championship and the One Day Cup.

However, a revised agreement will now see the 33-year-old link up with Trent Bridge earlier than planned, making him available for the entirety of the Blast campaign.

Locked in for longer 🔏



On the eve of the Vitality Blast, we're delighted to confirm that Mohammad Ali will join us immediately and will be available for our full T20 campaign.



🗞️ https://t.co/dFDRxT5YqV#RootedInRebellion 🌱 pic.twitter.com/s2XMzHlldD — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) May 21, 2026

The right-arm pacer is also expected to remain part of Nottinghamshire’s plans across all three formats in the 2026 season.

“I am really pleased to get the opportunity to come to Trent Bridge earlier than expected, and I am really looking forward to the Vitality Blast,” said Ali.

“I was already really excited about the chance to come and play in England, so when I was told there was a chance to come earlier, I said yes straight away.”

Ali enjoyed an impressive recent run of form in franchise cricket, finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker in the latest edition of the Pakistan Super League, claiming 20 wickets at an average of 18.95. His Hyderabad Kingsmen side finished runners-up in the competition.

He has also earned three T20 international caps for Pakistan, all coming in a series against New Zealand in March 2025, where he dismissed wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert for his maiden IT20 wicket.

Earlier in the year, Ali also lifted the Bangladesh Premier League title with Fortune Barisal, further underlining his growing reputation in white-ball cricket.

“I have heard a lot about how good Trent Bridge is to play at, and I can’t wait to meet the team and play in front of the brilliant fans,” added Ali.

“I think we have a really good squad this year and I am excited to play with them and hopefully go really far in this competition.”

Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores welcomed the early arrival, saying the club moved quickly to secure his services for the Blast.

“When it became clear last month that we’d have to find another overseas player for this year’s Vitality Blast, Mohammad was the obvious choice.

“With his recent performances in the PSL, I’m really excited by what he can bring to our group, and Paul Franks has always spoken highly about his ability as well as his character.

“He’ll add a lot of experience and quality to our group, which is what we want from our overseas players, as we look to hit our targets in the Blast this year.”