Hunain Shah, Ali Raza among contenders for Australia ODI squad selection

The collage of photos features emerging Pakistan pacers Hunain Shah (left) and Ali Raza. — PSL/ICC

KARACHI: Emerging pacers Hunain Shah and Ali Raza are among the players under consideration for selection for Pakistan’s upcoming three-match home ODI series against Australia, scheduled from May 30 to June 4.

The opening match of the series will be played in Rawalpindi, while the second and third ODIs are set to take place in Lahore. All matches will begin at 4:30pm local time, with the toss scheduled for 4:00pm.

Sources indicate that Haris Rauf is set to retain his place in the squad, while Mohammad Wasim Jr is likely to be excluded as selectors look to restructure the pace unit. Shaheen Shah Afridi is set to continue as captain of the side.

Meanwhile, all-rounders Faheem Ashraf and Hussain Talat are also likely to miss out and are not part of the immediate plans.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has ruled out openers Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman from selection.

Both are currently recovering from injuries and have been advised to continue rehabilitation under the supervision of the PCB medical panel.

The national training camp is scheduled to begin in Islamabad, with players expected to report from tomorrow as preparations intensify for the series.

In the wicketkeeping department, Mohammad Rizwan’s ODI future remains uncertain, with white-ball head coach Mike Hesson reportedly not in favour of his inclusion in the 50-over setup following his omission from the T20Is.

Young wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghori, who made his ODI debut as a specialist batter in the third match against Bangladesh on March 15, is also being considered for retention in the squad for the Australia series.

For the second wicketkeeper’s role, selectors are reportedly weighing options between Usman Khan and Mirza Saad Baig.