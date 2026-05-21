'Coach Kiwi and now Australian selector': Gough questions England cricket setup

Yorkshire Interim Managing Director of Cricket Darren Gough during the players warm up ahead of day two of during the County Championship match against Gloucestershire at Seat Unique Stadium on April 15, 2022 in Bristol, England. — ECB

Former England fast bowler Darren Gough has raised concerns over the appointment of Marcus North as England’s new selector, suggesting it could further widen the gap between the national setup and county cricket.

North, who has been director of cricket at Durham since 2018, was chosen for the role ahead of Gough, who also went through the interview process.

He now joins England’s selection structure alongside head coach Brendon McCullum, managing director of men’s cricket Rob Key, captains Ben Stokes and Harry Brook, head of player identification David Court and performance director Ed Barney.

Speaking on the Stick to Cricket podcast, Gough said the role represents a “big repair job” for English cricket, while questioning whether the current structure truly strengthens the link between county and international cricket.

"This is a hard role because there's a lot of repair job to be done," Gough said.

"They're saying they are trying to bring England cricket and county cricket closer together – I don't think they are because we've got a Kiwi coach and we've now got an Australian selector.

"I don't think that's brought the game closer to the county game at all. I do think there's a big, big repair job there."

He also revealed he was told North was viewed as a “safer” option.

"He's Australian – that's not a safer option, is it?" said Gough. "Key didn't think I'd enjoy the role, which I didn't agree with either because I wouldn't have gone for that role.

"I love the sport and I'm into data and writing. I write a lot and watch a lot of cricket.

"I think it's because he's director of cricket at Durham. I would say as director of cricket at Durham he doesn't watch as much cricket as he probably should."

Gough further suggested North’s current county role at Durham may limit his time watching domestic cricket closely enough to fully assess the wider system.

Former England pacer Steven Finn was also among those interviewed for the position, but Gough questioned his readiness due to limited management experience at this stage of his career.

"For this role, I don't think he should have even got an interview," Gough said when asked about Finn. "No management skills, no coaching skills.

"I don't think he should have been anywhere near an interview for that job. Nowhere near.

"He might be in four years if he gets a bit more experience. He's someone in four years who could easily do that job, absolutely no problem with him – a great lad. For this, it should have been someone with experience in those areas."