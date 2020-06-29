West Indies team to sport Black Lives Matter emblem on Test jersey

West Indies captain Jason Holder. Photo: West Indies Cricket

West Indies captain Jason Holder has said that his team will sport a Black Lives Matter emblem on their collars when the side will begin its three-match Test series against England in July, ESPNcricinfo reported.

While the International Cricket Council (ICC) has been stringent over political expression in the past, the governing body has allowed the use of the emblem.

"This is a pivotal moment in history for sports, for the game of cricket and for the West Indies cricket team," Holder said.

"We did not take our decision lightly. We know what it is for people to make judgments because of the colour of our skin, so we know what it feels like, this goes beyond the boundary. There must be equality and there must be unity. Until we get that as people, we cannot stop."

"We have to find some way to have equal rights and people must not be viewed differently because of the colour of their skin or ethnic background," he said.

Meanwhile, Windies opener Darren Sammy, in recent times, vocalised being subjected to racist treatment during his days playing for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sammy's claim was met with rejection by Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Parthiv Patel but was later proven when a 2014 Instagram photo of India bowler Ishant Sharma resurfaced in which he referred to the Windies star as 'k*l*'.

