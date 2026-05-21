Aryna Sabalenka faces clay-court doubts as French Open challenge looms

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her round of 32 match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea on May 9, 2026. — Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka arrives at the French Open as world number one, yet with growing doubts over her clay-court credentials and fitness as she targets a maiden Roland Garros title.

The Belarusian remains one of the most dominant players in women’s tennis, with four Grand Slam titles, including two Australian Open and two US Open crowns, built largely on her powerful game on hard courts.

However, Roland Garros has consistently challenged her. Last year she fell just short of the title, losing a dramatic final to Coco Gauff after leading, in a match marked by 100 unforced errors.

She began 2026 in superb form, winning 26 of her first 27 matches, with her only defeat coming in the Australian Open final. She also completed the Sunshine Double with wins over Elena Rybakina and Gauff.

Her clay season has since faltered, with a shock Madrid quarter-final loss to Hailey Baptiste and a Rome third-round exit to Sorana Cirstea.

Sabalenka said after her Rome exit that her lower-back and hip issue limited her movement and rotation, forcing her to take time off for recovery after a dip in performance in Rome.

"It's my lower back, connected to the hip, which (was) kind of limiting me from the full rotation. We're just going to have some days off. We're going to spend it on recovery, that's the plan for now," Sabalenka said.

"I didn't play well from the beginning till the end. I started really well, but then I kind of dropped the level. Felt like my body was limiting me from performing on the highest level."

Fitness concerns have also emerged after requiring medical attention during matches. She arrives in Paris without a clay semi-final this season, raising questions over her Roland Garros prospects.