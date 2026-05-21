Novak Djokovic names Viktor Troicki head coach ahead of French Open title bid

An undated picture of Serbian Novak Djokovic. — AFP

Serbian Novak Djokovic has confirmed his long-time friend and compatriot Viktor Troicki as his new head coach ahead of next week’s French Open, where the Serb will bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic warmly welcomed Troicki into the role, highlighting their long-standing friendship and the transition from teammates to a player-coach partnership.

“Welcome my friend, teammate and now coach... Viktor Troicki,” the former world number one wrote on Instagram.

The pair have worked together before, with Troicki, Serbia’s Davis Cup captain, previously part of Djokovic’s coaching team during his Paris Olympics gold medal triumph in 2024.

They also played together as teammates when Serbia secured its first Davis Cup title in 2010.

Troicki’s immediate task will be to help Djokovic, who turns 39 on Friday, rebuild confidence after an injury-hit season following his defeat in the Australian Open final in January.

Djokovic has had limited preparation on clay ahead of the year’s second Grand Slam, while managing his workload due to a persistent shoulder issue.

Djokovic admitted he is not at his physical best, saying he feels a step slower and below the level required to compete at the highest stage.

“It is frustrating,” Djokovic began when discussing his physical state.

“At the same time it’s my decision to still perform in that kind of state and conditions.

“I see what I’m missing. Late half a step. I’m not definitely where I want to be for the highest level and to compete at the highest level, and to be able to get far.”

The French Open begins on Sunday.