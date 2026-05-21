Harry Kane backs England as strongest ever ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

An undated picture of England captain Harry Kane. — Reuters

England captain Harry Kane has described the current national team as one of the strongest in the country’s history, insisting they head to the 2026 FIFA World Cup among the leading contenders to end 60 years without global success.

The Bayern Munich striker, who has scored prolifically this season, believes England’s blend of experienced leaders and emerging talent gives them genuine belief heading into the tournament.

Kane believes England’s strongest-ever squad and a special team spirit can drive them to World Cup glory and end the long wait for a trophy.

“I think our squad is as good as we've ever had," Kane said.

“I think when you look at the starting XI, you look at the players coming off the bench, we're going into the tournament as one of the favourites. There's always something special about playing at the World Cup.

“There's a special feeling inside, especially when you win. We know how much a World Cup win would mean, not just to us, but to the fans and the country itself. That's what drives us on the pitch, and hopefully we can bring it home for the fans.”

Kane added that he is at his best form and is mainly driven by winning matches, with personal records only meaningful if they help the team succeed.

“When I won my first Golden Boot, I was still fairly young," he said.

“I feel like a much more complete footballer. And honestly, I think I am playing the best football of my career right now.

"But the ultimate motivation is playing with the boys and winning matches. If I score those goals to pass Gary's record, it means I'm helping the team win, and that's the perfect scenario."

England will look to build on recent tournament progress as they aim to finally deliver silverware on the world stage, with Kane confident the squad’s unity and form make them serious challengers in North America.