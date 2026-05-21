Mohammad Rizwan not in plans for Australia ODIs, 2027 World Cup setup: reports

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan celebrares after scoring a half century during the third ODI match against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi, on November 16, 2025. - AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is likely to miss selection for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, scheduled to be held in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Pakistan has already suffered a major setback ahead of the series as openers Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman are out due to injury concerns.

Reports suggest the selection committee is working in consultation with head coach Mike Hesson and captain Shaheen Shah Afridi as they finalise the squad for the series while former captain’s inclusion looks increasingly unlikely.

Reports further suggest that Hesson is not in favour of Rizwan’s inclusion in the ODI set-up following T20 format decisions, signalling a possible shift in Pakistan’s white-ball direction, and he is also not being considered in plans for next year’s ODI World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The 33-year-old has played for Pakistan in 103 ODIs, scoring 2,979 runs at an average of 40.08, including four centuries and 19 half-centuries.

Behind the wicket he has taken 113 catches and effected seven stumpings In March 2026 during a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh he scored 58 runs.

Meanwhile uncapped batter Ghazi Ghori who made his ODI debut as a specialist batter in the third match against Bangladesh on 15th March is being considered for retention in the squad for home Australian ODIs series.

For the second wicket-keeper position selectors are reportedly weighing choices between Usman Khan and Mirza Saad Baig.

It is pertinent to mention that Australia are scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on 23rd May while Pakistan’s squad will begin training in Rawalpindi from 22nd May and will take part in a practice match ahead of the series.

The ODI series between Pakistan and Australia is scheduled to be played on 30th May, 2nd and 4th June.