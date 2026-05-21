Mushtaq Ahmed reveals role in resolving Rizwan-Das spat during Bangladesh Test

Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan (right) and Litton Das engaged in a verbal spat during day four of the second Test match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on May 19, 2026. - X

Former Pakistan cricketer and current Bangladesh spin-bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed has revealed that he personally intervened to defuse tensions between Mohammad Rizwan and Litton Das following their heated exchange during the second Test against Bangladesh.

Speaking during a recent television programme, Mushtaq said he held discussions with both players to settle the matter amicably.

“At the breakfast table, I spoke to Rizwan and Litton Das and resolved the issue between them. They have no problem with each other,” Mushtaq stated.

The former spinner also defended Rizwan’s on-field behaviour, suggesting that the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter deliberately uses mind games as part of his tactical approach.

“Rizwan can be frustrating at times, but I believe he does it intentionally as a strategy. He knowingly does certain things to frustrate opponents so they come out of their bubble, drift away from their game plan, and lose focus,” he observed.

Mushtaq further revealed that he advised Litton to avoid crossing the line during verbal exchanges.

“I told him not to cross the line or make comments that go below the belt,” he stressed, adding that such incidents are not uncommon in Test cricket.

“This is also part of the beauty of Test cricket — frustrating each other, teasing one another, and trying to distract the opposition from their plan and mindset. Tactically, it can be a smart move. The Australians do this a lot,” he added.

The remarks come after a tense on-field confrontation during the second Test at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, where Litton and Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto were involved in verbal exchanges with Rizwan after the Pakistan batter reached his half-century on day four.

The incident briefly disrupted play, with Litton confronting Rizwan during a delay and asking, “Yeh kya kar rahe ho aap? [What are you doing?]” to which Rizwan responded by pointing towards a fielding position.

Litton then replied, “Udhar kya dekh rahe ho? Idhar dekho. [What are you looking at there? Look here.]”

Following the exchange, several Bangladesh players were heard taunting Rizwan from the field. Among the remarks directed at him were comments such as, “We will deduct 50 rupees for this overacting,” and, “You are acting well; you want to teach everyone.”

Another player was also heard saying, “His place in the team is confirmed, that’s why he is overacting.”