Mohamed Salah set to lead Egypt as captain for FIFA World Cup after squad inclusion

Egypt's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their third goal against Benin in CAF Africa Cup of Nations on January 5, 2026. — Reuters

Egypt’s second all-time top goalscorer Mohamed Salah is set to captain at this summer’s FIFA World Cup after being included in their preliminary 27-man squad.

The 33-year-old forward, who is expected to leave Liverpool at the end of the season after nine years, has scored 67 goals in 115 appearances for Egypt.

He is joined in the squad by Manchester City winger Omar Marmoush and uncapped 18-year-old Hamza Abdelkarim, who plays for Barcelona’s Under-19 side.

Nantes striker Mostafa Mohamed has been left out of the preliminary selection.

Head coach Hossam Hassan will trim the squad to the FIFA-mandated 26 players following a friendly against Russia in Cairo on 28 May.

Egypt will also face Brazil in a warm-up match in Cleveland on 6 June.

Drawn in Group G of the tournament, Egypt will meet Belgium on 15 June, New Zealand on 22 June and Iran on 27 June.

The expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup, hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico, runs from 11 June to 19 July.

Egypt squad:

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El Shenawy (Al Ahly), Mostafa Shobeir (Al Ahly), El Mahdi Soliman (Zamalek), Mohamed Alaa (El Gouna).

Defenders: Mohamed Hany (Al Ahly), Tarek Alaa (Zed), Hamdy Fathy (Al Wakrah), Rami Rabia (Al Ain), Yasser Ibrahim (Al Ahly), Hossam Abdelmaguid (Zamalek), Mohamed Abdelmonemn (Nice), Ahmed Fatouh (Zamalek), Karim Hafez (Pyramids).

Midfielders: Marwan Ateya (Al Ahly), Mohanad Lasheen (Pyramids), Nabil Emad (Al Najma), Mahmoud Saber (Zed), Ahmed Zizo (Al Ahly), Emam Ashour (Al Ahly), Mostafa Ziko (Pyramids), Mahmoud Trezeguet (Al Ahly), Ibrahim Adel (Nordsjaelland), Haissem Hassan (Real Ovideo).

Forwards: Omar Marmoush (Manchester City), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Aqtay Abdallah (Enppi), Hamza Abdelkarim (Barcelona).