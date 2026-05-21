Oleksandr Usyk insists Rico Verhoeven fight is ‘no show’ bout

An undated picture of Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. — Instagram/ usykaa

Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has insisted his upcoming bout against kickboxing star Rico Verhoeven is ‘not fake’ as he prepares to defend his WBC title at the foot of the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt on Saturday.

The Ukrainian told from his training camp and regarded as one of boxing’s modern greats, said he is approaching the crossover contest with the same intensity he used against rivals such as Tyson Fury and Daniel Dubois.

“The opponent might be different but my preparations are not different,” Usyk said.

“I work hard, I do a lot of work in sparring, conditioning and cardio.

“I train like I'm fighting Tyson Fury or Daniel Dubois, because for me it's a serious fight. It's not fake. For me it's not a show, it's a fight.”

The 39-year-old has already cemented his legacy by becoming undisputed champion at both cruiserweight and heavyweight after claiming Olympic gold in 2012.

He has defeated Britain’s Anthony Joshua, Fury and Dubois twice each during a remarkable professional career.

Despite Verhoeven’s dominance in kickboxing, where the Dutchman has held Glory’s heavyweight title for 11 years, the 37-year-old has fought only once as a professional boxer.

Usyk, however, revealed he is not considering retirement after the bout and still has ambitions left inside the ring.

“I will not stop my career after I fight Rico - I have two, maybe three, fights more,” he said.

“I build a plan in future for this fight - I have a secret plan. I want to build a business - this is one of my last fights, but I build [a] big show.”