Aston Villa end 30-year trophy wait with Europa League triumph

Aston Villa's John McGinn lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the UEFA Europa League on May 21, 2026. — Reuters

ISTANBUL: Aston Villa delivered a composed and clinical performance to defeat SC Freiburg 3-0 here at Besiktas Park, securing the club’s first major trophy since the 1996 League Cup and their first European silverware since lifting the European Cup in 1982.

The triumph marked another significant achievement in Villa’s remarkable revival under Unai Emery, who has transformed the Midlands side into a consistent force in Europe after guiding them deep into both the UEFA Conference League and UEFA Champions League in recent seasons.

Villa started brightly and nearly opened the scoring within two minutes when Morgan Rogers forced an early save from Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu with a powerful effort.

Freiburg, appearing in the first European final in their history, threatened mainly from set-pieces.

Nicolas Hoefler came close from a dangerous delivery, while Johan Manzambi tested Emiliano Martinez from distance after the Villa goalkeeper overcame a minor injury concern during the warm-up.

Villa’s breakthrough arrived four minutes before half-time through Youri Tielemans, whose superb volley from the edge of the area flew past Atubolu following a cleverly worked corner routine.

Moments before the interval, Emiliano Buendia doubled Villa’s advantage with a brilliant curling strike into the top corner.

Villa remained dominant after the restart and sealed victory in the 58th minute when Buendia’s cross deflected kindly into the path of Rogers, who converted from close range.

The final whistle sparked jubilant celebrations as Villa claimed their first European trophy in 44 years, while Emery secured a record-extending fifth Europa League title following previous successes with Sevilla and Villarreal.