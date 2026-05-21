PCB to consult on new Test captain ahead of West Indies series

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood tosses the ball during day four of the first Test match against South Africa in Centurion on December 29, 2025. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to hold consultations over the national team’s next Test captain following a 2-0 series defeat to Bangladesh, which concluded with a 78-run loss in the second Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

According to sources, a decision has reportedly been taken in principle to remove current Test captain Shan Masood from the role.

Formal discussions over a potential successor are expected to take place ahead of Pakistan’s upcoming Test tour of the West Indies.

Pakistan are set to tour the West Indies for a two-match Test series between July 15 and August 7, with fixtures expected to be played at the Queen’s Park Oval and the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), although the official itinerary is yet to be confirmed.

Shan Masood, appointed Pakistan’s red-ball captain in 2023 ahead of the three-Test series in Australia, began his tenure with a 3-0 whitewash Down Under.

Overall, he has led Pakistan in 16 Test matches, winning four and losing 12, giving him a win percentage of 25.

On the field in Sylhet, Bangladesh wrapped up the series on the final morning, with their bowlers taking the last three Pakistan wickets to secure a comprehensive victory.

Chasing a target of 437, Pakistan were bowled out for 358 in 97.2 overs, despite a fighting innings from Mohammad Rizwan, who scored 94 off 166 balls with 10 boundaries.

Sajid Khan added a quick 28 off 36 deliveries, striking five fours as Pakistan briefly resisted a collapse.

Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam starred with exceptional figures of 6/120 in 34.2 overs. Nahid Rana took two wickets, while Shoriful Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed one wicket each in a disciplined bowling effort.