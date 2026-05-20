Spain's Fermin Lopez confirms World Cup absence

FC Barcelona's Fermin Lopez during the warm-up before the match at El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona on May 2, 2026. — Reuters

Fermin Lopez of Spain is out of the World Cup following surgery to repair a fracture in his right foot, he announced Wednesday on social media.

The surgery took place on Monday. The midfielder is expected to be sidelined for three months.

"Life -- and football -- can be cruel precisely when you least expect it or deserve it; yet, we must accept that it is all part of the journey," he posted on Instagram and as translated by Google. "This is a very difficult moment for me -- another challenge in my career that I will overcome. Have no doubt about that.

"Now, it is time to support the National Team and my teammates from home."

Fermin Lopez, 23, suffered the injury on Sunday in Barcelona's 3-1 win over Real Betis in LaLiga play.

Forward Lamine Yamal also is not expected to play in Spain's World Cup opener on June 15 against Cape Verde at Atlanta because of a hamstring injury, The Athletic reported Monday.

Yamal has six goals in 25 career appearances for the Spanish national team.

Playing for Barcelona, Yamal tore his left hamstring as he scored on a penalty kick in an April 22 game against Celta Vigo.

Yamal, 18, is also doubtful to play in Spain's second Group H game against Saudi Arabia on June 21 at Atlanta.

Spain's third and final Group H game will take place on June 26 against Uruguay at Guadalajara, Mexico.

Spain, currently No. 2 in FIFA's latest men's world rankings, is scheduled to announce its World Cup roster next Monday.