Frank Warren shares thoughts on Fabio Wardley vs Daniel Dubois rematch

Fabio Wardley (left), Daniel Dubois (right) and promoter Frank Warren pose during the press conference at The Dutch Hall in London on February 25, 2026. — Reuters

Frank Warren has shared his thoughts on the rematch between Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley, as the fight has been confirmed.

Wardley recently activated a rematch clause after losing his WBO heavyweight title to Dubois in Manchester on May 9.

These two British boxers delivered an absolute classic in their last bout. Dubois survived two early knockdowns to stop a battered but courageous Wardley in the 11th round to claim the WBO title.

Wardley stunned Dubois just 10 seconds into the fight with a powerful right hand that sent the former champion to the canvas.

He dropped Dubois again in the third round and looked poised to seize control of the bout.

However, Daniel Dubois regrouped impressively and gradually turned the tide with relentless pressure and heavy combinations.

That fight was stopped in the 11th round with Fabio Wardley bloodied and battered but refusing to give in.

Speaking to talkSPORT Boxing, Warren was asked to give a verdict on Wardley triggering the rematch clause.

“I think that’s the type of guy he is, he’s a fighting man. They have the right to and they have notified us they want the rematch, so we’ll see what happens. And if it does happen sometime in the autumn, he must fancy his chances or he wouldn’t do that,” Warren said.

“It will be a big, big fight. It will be an exciting fight, It was brutal, it was a tough fight and an exciting fight to watch apart for the last few rounds when I thought Daniel was pulling away in the fight.”

It will take time for Wardley to recover from the May defeat before going into a rematch, with Frank Warren suggesting this time it could be a stadium showdown.