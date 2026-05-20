Bruno Fernandes says Michael Carrick’s appointment turned things around for United

This collage of photos shows Bruno Fernandes (left) and Michael Carrick. — Screengrab/Reuters

Bruno Fernandes has said that after the appointment of Michael Carrick as a caretaker manager, Manchester United were “one of the best teams in the Premier League.”

According to British media reports, Carrick is set to become United's permanent manager after both parties have reached an agreement.

Carrick will sign a two-year contract with an option to extend it for a further 12 months.

Michael Carrick, 44, has surpassed the expectations of many since taking over as caretaker manager in January, as he has been one of the most consistent coaches in the Premier League and because of which he also secured a Champions League qualification.

Manchester United sacked their previous permanent manager, Ruben Amorim, in January, and the club intended to take time for hiring his replacement.

Carrick has won 11 of his 16 matches in charge and lost just two, securing Champions League football next season and guiding United to third position from seventh in the Premier League.

Bruno Fernandes, during an interview with Sky Sports, said that Michael Carrick came with calmness and he knew how to bring the best out of the team.

“When the change was made, we were not far away from what we wanted for this season, that was the top four. At the same time was a needed a change by the club for different reasons that I won’t be naming them now, but obviously Michael came in with a big personality but also a lot of calmness and knowledge of what he needed to do to bring the best out of the team and he did it in the best way,” Bruno said.

“We still didn’t achieve the level we want to have, but of course I think since he came the results show that we were one of the best teams in the Premier League.”



