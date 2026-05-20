Wilander says Alcaraz’s absence left huge competitive gap ahead of French Open

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his round of 32 match against Argentina's Sebastian Baez at Monte Carlo Country Club in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin on April 7, 2026. — Reuters

Mats Wilander has said that the story of the French Open currently revolves around the absence of Carlos Alcaraz and the dominance of Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz is absent from competitive tennis due to a wrist injury, and yesterday he confirmed that he will withdraw from Wimbledon due to his ongoing issue, which has already ruled him out of the French Open.

Alcaraz sustained the issue at the Barcelona Open during his first-round victory over Otto Virtanen on April 14, a problem that has ruled him out of the entire clay-court swing.

The World number two has already missed the Madrid Open and the Italian Open.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner Wilander said that Sinner is playing the best tennis of his life at the moment and the only player who could have threatened him is Alcaraz.

“The tennis world loses when Alcaraz doesn’t play because of his level and how fun he is to watch, just like Rafa Nadal before him," Mats Wilander said in an interview with AS.

"We desperately need him. He’s the only one capable of stopping Sinner.”

Wilander also summarised the competitive gap left by Carlos Alcaraz’s absence ahead of the French Open.

“We desperately need him,” he added. “He’s the only one capable of stopping Sinner.

“Right now Sinner is playing the best tennis of his life, and with Alcaraz injured, nobody is beating him. It looks impossible to win against him.”

Carlos ended 2025 by regaining the world No. 1 ranking from rival Jannik Sinner, and then won the first major of 2026 at the Australian Open in January.

Alcaraz, who won Queen’s Club last year before reaching the Wimbledon final, losing to Jannik Sinner, is defending significant ranking points on grass.

However, his current ranking buffer of over 6,000 points above Alexander Zverev means he is likely to remain World No. 2 even if he extends his time away from competition.