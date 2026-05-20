Chael Sonnen makes bold claim about potential Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou fight

This collage of photos shows former UFC CEO champions Jon Jones (left) and Francis Ngannou. — Instagram/Reuters

Chael Sonnen has claimed that "there is no contract stopping" Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou from fighting but they themselves don’t want to fight.

Ngannou called out Jones after his first-round stoppage win against Philipe Lins at MVP MMA 1.

"Jon Jones is a great fighter, probably the best to have ever done MMA. But I think in terms of business, you still have some things to learn. And he should be watching what I’m doing and learning. And then if he gets it now, he should be able to figure it out, and we make this fight, because this fight could happen before we retire. I believe so, but I think he’s caged," Ngannou said.

Jones was part of the MVP MMA’s first card, but not as a fighter; he was on the analyst desk at one point, talking about his contract situation with UFC.

Jon Jones said that he has agreed to fight Francis Ngannou but one thing that is preventing him is his UFC contract.

However, former UFC star turned analyst Sonnen is not buying the version. During a recent video on his YouTube channel, he said that the two heavyweights don’t want to fight.

"There is no contract stopping them from fighting. I know you are told differently. Stop! They can fight right now. But they don't want to fight. Back when Dana [White] was going to make the fight, they didn't wanna fight. They don't actually wanna get in there with each other. That's not fun. They just want to make sure that they have the respect of the audience," Sonnen said.