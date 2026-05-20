Mohammad Amir becomes eligible for IPL after acquiring British citizenship

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir celebrates the wicket of Navneet Dhaliwal (not pictured) during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match against Canada at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 11, 2024 in New York. — ICC

KARACHI: Former Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir has reportedly become a British citizen after obtaining a UK passport, making him eligible to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The development was highlighted after Amir reshared a post on Instagram referring to his change in nationality status, with the fast bowler previously hinting at the possibility of playing in the IPL once he became eligible.

Last year, the 34-year-old had spoken publicly about the prospect of featuring in the IPL as a British citizen. Amir acquired UK citizenship following his marriage to British national Narjis Khan.

A winner of the 2009 T20 World Cup and the 2017 Champions Trophy, Amir has previously stated that he would not represent England despite his eligibility, reiterating his commitment to Pakistan, while leaving the door open to franchise cricket opportunities.

During an appearance on Geo News programme Haarna Mana Hai last year, he suggested he could become eligible for the IPL in the near future.

“By next year, I will have the opportunity to play in the IPL, and if given the chance, then why not? I will play in the IPL,” Amir had said.

Amir also expressed a preference for joining Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) if selected, while former Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad remarked during the same discussion that the franchise could benefit from Amir’s experience, particularly in strengthening their bowling attack.

“RCB need a bowler like Amir to fix their bowling woes. They have a strong batting unit, but their bowling has always been a concern. If Amir plays for RCB, they will win the title,” Shehzad said.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistani players have not participated in the IPL since 2008 due to strained political relations between Pakistan and India.

Former all-rounder Azhar Mahmood remains the only Pakistan-born cricketer to have featured in the IPL while holding British citizenship.