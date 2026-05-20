Ireland announce 15-member squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Ireland’s Gaby Lewis celebrates after taking a wicket during the second Women’s T20I match against Pakistan at the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin on August 8, 2025. — AFP

DUBLIN: Ireland have announced their squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales, with a 15-member group featuring several first-time call-ups for the global tournament.

The squad includes Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Aimee Maguire and Lara McBride, all set to make their debut appearances at a T20 World Cup.

Leading the side in what will be her maiden T20 World Cup as captain is Gaby Lewis, who played a pivotal role in guiding Ireland to qualification.

Lewis finished as the leading run-scorer in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier, amassing 276 runs from seven matches.

She will be supported in the batting unit by Leah Paul, Amy Hunter and Orla Prendergast, who form the core of Ireland’s top order.

Veteran campaigner and former skipper Laura Delany also features in the squad. Delany, who led the team at the 2023 edition of the tournament, is on the verge of becoming the first Ireland Women’s player to reach 100 T20I wickets.

The bowling attack is further strengthened by Arlene Kelly, who was the second-highest wicket-taker in the Global Qualifier earlier this year.

Ireland have been placed in Group 2 alongside hosts England, Sri Lanka, Scotland, West Indies and defending champions New Zealand.

They will begin their campaign against Scotland at Old Trafford on June 13.

Ireland squad:

Gaby Lewis (c), Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Georgina Dempsey, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Louise Little, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Aimee Maguire and Lara McBride.

Group-stage fixtures: