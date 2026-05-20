Oleksandr Usyk reveals plan to help Anthony Joshua beat Tyson Fury

An undated picture of two-time undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. — Reuters

Oleksandr Usyk has revealed the plan to help Anthony Joshua beat his British rival Tyson Fury in their fight in the fourth quarter of 2026.

No matter how the landscape of heavyweight boxing shapes up in the coming years, Usyk will likely remain at the top.

Usyk has already proved himself at the biggest stage, beating the top contenders in the heavyweight division. He defeated Joshua, Fury and Daniel Dubois all twice.

The Ukrainian is also the first boxer in history to claim the undisputed champion status three times, once at cruiserweight in 2018 and twice at heavyweight in 2024 and 2025.

Now, boxing fans want to know about Oleksandr Usyk’s plans, and he has talked about them several times. Currently, he is scheduled to fight kickboxing great Rico Verhoeven on May 23 in Giza, Egypt.

The Ukrainian boxing great has also revealed that he is ready to take on Fury in their trilogy.

But currently, Fury is scheduled to face Joshua in his next fight. However, the latter will take on Kristian Prenga in July in a warm-up bout.

Anthony Joshua is currently receiving Usyk’s help for the Fury showdown, and the Ukrainian is confident ‘AJ’ can win the fight with his help.

“Anthony is working very hard,” said Usyk.

“I see his work every day in the training camp. I see his focus, I see his discipline, and I see big motivation inside him. He is not finished — no, no. He still has a lot of fire.

“My friend AJ can win this fight. I believe in him. AJ has everything to win. And from our side, my team and I will help him with his preparation. I always tell him: “AJ, my brother, I am here for you. Anything I can do to help, I will.”