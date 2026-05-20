Salman Ali Agha reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Pakistan's Salman Agha plays a shot during the third day of the first Test match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on May 10, 2026. — AFP

SYLHET: Pakistan all-rounder Salman Ali Agha has been officially reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Salman was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment, or fixtures and fittings during an international match.”

In addition to the reprimand, one demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record. This marks his second offence within a 24-month period, taking his total demerit points to two.

His previous offence also fell under Article 2.2 during an ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on 13 March this year.

The incident occurred in the 82nd over of Pakistan’s second innings, when Salman, after being dismissed, struck an advertising hoarding with his bat while walking back to the pavilion.

سلمان علی آغا آؤٹ ہونے کے بعد شدید غصے میں نظر آئے، جہاں وہ اشتہاری بورڈ پر شاٹ مارتے دکھائی دیے

ان کی باڈی لینگویج واضح بتا رہی تھی کہ وہ اپنی وکٹ ضائع ہونے پر کتنے مایوس تھے

پاکستان کے لیے اس وقت ان کی وکٹ میچ کا ایک اہم موڑ ثابت ہو سکتی تھی #PAKvBAN #cricket… pic.twitter.com/c29KL1z8Dp — Urooj Jawed🇵🇰 (@uroojjawed12) May 19, 2026

Salman admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, avoiding the need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Allahuddien Palekar, along with third umpire Kumar Dharmasena and fourth umpire Masudur Rahman Mukul.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, along with one or two demerit points.