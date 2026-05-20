How Shan Masood's Test captaincy tenure unfolded after replacing Babar Azam

An AI-generated image of Pakistan star Babar Azam (right) handing over captaincy duties to Shan Masood. — File

KARACHI: Pakistan’s red-ball rebuild under Shan Masood has increasingly come under the spotlight after another disappointing overseas campaign, with the left-handed batter now enduring one of the toughest Test captaincy stints in recent Pakistan history.

Appointed as Pakistan’s Test captain in late 2023 following the resignation of Babar Azam, Masood was handed the responsibility of reviving a struggling red-ball side and building a long-term Test identity.

However, nearly three years into his tenure, results have largely failed to match expectations.

Since taking charge, Masood has led Pakistan in seven Test series and 16 matches overall. Out of those seven series, Pakistan have managed to secure victory only once — the memorable 2-1 home triumph against England cricket team in 2024.

Pakistan team celebrates after winning the third Test match to claim the series 2–1 here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 26, 2024. — AFP

Apart from that lone success, Pakistan have suffered a series of painful defeats both at home and abroad, raising serious questions about the team’s direction and consistency in the longer format.

Tough Beginning in Australia

Australian batter David Warner walks out to bat with Pakistan players in the background during the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on January 6, 2024. — Cricket Australia

Masood’s captaincy tenure began in extremely challenging circumstances during the 2023-24 Benaud-Qadir Trophy against Australia national cricket team.

Pakistan entered the series hoping to show signs of progress in unfamiliar conditions, but the tour quickly turned into a harsh reality check.

The three-match series, played between December 2023 and January 2024, ended in a 3-0 whitewash in favour of Australia.

Pakistan showed glimpses of fight across the series but repeatedly failed to capitalise on strong moments, with batting collapses and inconsistent bowling costing them dearly in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney.

Although Masood himself contributed valuable runs during the tour, Pakistan’s inability to compete consistently exposed the depth of challenges facing the new captain and team management.

Historic Home Defeat Against Bangladesh

The collage of photos shows Pakistan captain Shan Masood (left) running between the wickets, while the Bangladesh national cricket team celebrate their 2-0 Test series victory over Pakistan in Rawalpindi on September 3, 2024. — AFP

If the Australian tour was considered a difficult initiation, Pakistan’s next major setback proved even more alarming.

In August-September 2024, Bangladesh national cricket team toured Pakistan for a two-match Test series in Rawalpindi and created history by registering a stunning 2-0 whitewash over the hosts.

The defeats marked one of Pakistan’s lowest moments in recent Test history. Bangladesh outplayed Pakistan in all departments, showing greater discipline with both bat and ball while Pakistan struggled under pressure in familiar home conditions.

The series result intensified criticism surrounding Pakistan’s team selection, tactical planning and mental approach in red-ball cricket. More significantly, it placed Masood’s leadership under severe scrutiny for the first time since assuming the captaincy.

South Africa Tour Extends Struggles

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood (right) plays a shot during the second innings on day four of the second Test against South Africa national cricket team in Cape Town on January 6, 2025. — AFP

Pakistan’s problems continued during their tour of South Africa later that year.

The two-match Test series, played between December 2024 and January 2025 in Centurion and Cape Town, once again ended in a comprehensive 2-0 defeat for Pakistan.

Facing South Africa in their own conditions has historically been a difficult challenge, but Pakistan’s performances once again highlighted their inability to sustain pressure over five days.

Batting inconsistency remained a recurring issue, while the bowling attack struggled to deliver breakthroughs at crucial moments. .

Mixed Home Campaigns in 2025

Pakistan levelled the two-match Test series against the West Indies and South Africa respectively, holding the series trophy alongside West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite (left) and South Africa’s Aiden Markram. — AFP

Pakistan finally managed to avoid another series defeat when West Indies cricket team toured the country in January 2025.

The two-match series in Multan initially appeared to offer signs of recovery after Pakistan secured victory in the opening Test.

However, hopes of building momentum were short-lived as the visitors bounced back strongly to win the second Test by 120 runs, forcing the series to end in a 1-1 draw.

Later the same year, South Africa returned to Pakistan for another two-match series played in Lahore and Rawalpindi. Pakistan once again showed inconsistency throughout the campaign.

After winning the opening Test, they failed to maintain control and lost the second match, resulting in yet another drawn series.

While those drawn contests prevented further series losses, they also reinforced concerns regarding Pakistan’s inability to dominate at home — once considered one of their greatest strengths in Test cricket.

Bangladesh Inflict Another Historic Blow

Pakistan captain Shan Masood (left) and Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain shanto picutred with the series trophy ahead of the first Test match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on May 7, 2026. — BCB

Pakistan entered their first Test series of 2026 hoping to begin the year on a positive note, but the campaign instead produced another historic disappointment.

The Bangladesh national cricket team defeated the Pakistan 2–0, securing their first-ever home Test series victory against the national team.

The series not only highlighted Bangladesh’s remarkable progress in red-ball cricket but also deepened concerns about Pakistan’s decline in the format.

The defeats once again exposed familiar weaknesses within the side, including fragile batting performances, lack of consistency from senior players and an inability to respond under pressure situations.

For Masood, the series represented another major setback in an increasingly difficult captaincy tenure.

Numbers Reflect Pakistan’s Decline

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood tosses the ball during day four of the first Test match against South Africa in Centurion on December 29, 2025. — AFP

Statistics further underline the scale of Pakistan’s struggles under Masood’s leadership.

In 16 Test matches as captain, Masood has overseen only four victories while suffering 12 defeats, leaving him with a win percentage of just 25 percent.

Among the seven Test series Pakistan have played under him, only one ended in victory:

Australia (away, 2023-24) — Lost 3-0

Bangladesh (home, 2024) — Lost 2-0

England (home, 2024) — Won 2-1

South Africa (away, 2024-25) — Lost 2-0

West Indies (home, 2025) — Drawn 1-1

South Africa (home, 2025) — Drawn 1-1

Bangladesh (away, 2026) — Lost 2-0

Despite the disappointing results, Masood has consistently spoken about long-term planning, stability and rebuilding Pakistan’s Test structure rather than pursuing short-term fixes.

Leadership Debate Intensifies

With another difficult series now behind them, the coming months could prove decisive for Masood’s future as Pakistan’s red-ball captain.

Whether the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chooses continuity or opts for another leadership change, one thing is clear — Pakistan’s Test team remains in urgent need of stability, direction and consistent performances at the highest level.

For the unversed, Pakistan are scheduled to tour England for a three-match Test series against England cricket team from August 19 to September 13, with all matches set to be played in Leeds, Lord’s and Birmingham respectively.