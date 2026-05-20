Wasim Akram reacts to Pakistan’s Test series defeat against Bangladesh

Wasim Akram walks across the field after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval on June 20, 2024 in Bridgetown, Barbados. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan pace legend Wasim Akram has delivered a candid assessment of Pakistan’s back-to-back Test defeats to Bangladesh, expressing disappointment at the visitors’ performance while also applauding the significant progress made by the hosts in red-ball cricket.

Bangladesh wrapped up the series on the final morning, with their bowlers taking the last three Pakistan wickets to secure a comprehensive victory.

The result marked Bangladesh’s first-ever Test series win over Pakistan at home, adding to their overall success against them in the format following a previous two-Test series win in Rawalpindi in 2024.

Reflecting on the series, Akram praised Bangladesh’s improvement across all departments, particularly their evolving approach to home conditions and player development, including the rise of fast bowling talent, which he believes proved decisive in outclassing Pakistan.

“Really disappointed to see Pakistan beaten for the second time by Bangladesh, but full praise and marks to the winners as they played complete cricket,” Akram said.

Really disappointed to see Pakistan beaten for the second time by Bangladesh, but full praise and marks to the winners as they played complete cricket. Bangladesh used to have low, slow and big turners but now they preparing great test pitches, helping their fast-rising pace… — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) May 20, 2026

Akram highlighted Bangladesh’s shift from traditionally spin-heavy surfaces to more balanced pitches that now assist fast bowlers, while also praising emerging pacer Nahid Rana for his impressive performances and growing impact at the highest level.

“Bangladesh used to have low, slow and big turners but now they preparing great test pitches, helping their fast-rising pace bowlers who outpaced Pakistan. Bangladesh are now ready to compete against the best in this format. And what a talent Nahid Rana is treat to watch. Congrats Bangladesh,” he added.

Chasing a daunting target of 437, Pakistan were bowled out for 358 in 97.2 overs, undone by a superb spin performance from Taijul Islam.

Pakistan’s resistance was anchored by Mohammad Rizwan, who played a fighting innings of 94 off 166 balls, striking 10 boundaries. Sajid Khan also contributed 28 off 36 deliveries, hitting five fours as Pakistan attempted to mount a late fightback.

Taijul Islam produced outstanding figures of 6 for 120 in 34.2 overs, while Nahid Rana claimed two wickets. Shoriful Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up one wicket each in a disciplined and sustained bowling effort.