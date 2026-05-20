Arsenal fans turn streets of North London red after Premier League triumph

Arsenal fans celebrate outside the Emirates Stadium in London on May 19, 2026, as Arsenal win the Premier League. — Reuters

Arsenal supporters turned the streets of North London red on Tuesday as thousands partied after the club clinched their first Premier League title in 22 years.

Arsenal were confirmed as champions after second-placed Manchester City drew 1-1 at Bournemouth. It was a dominant performance by the Gunners, who led the league for almost the entire season after three consecutive second-place finishes in the previous three seasons.

A video was published on Arsenal's social media accounts in which players were seen gathered at the club’s training ground, an hour north of London, to watch the match, which was important for their title-winning campaign.

Once the club’s 14th English title was confirmed, the players celebrated it with leaping and hugging each other.

In London, fans also celebrated the victory; they gathered outside the club’s home ground, Emirates Stadium, setting off fireworks and flares while chanting "Champions! Champions! Ole! Ole! Ole!".

"Words can't describe it, we've been waiting 22 years for this. It's unbelievable," an Arsenal fan told Reuters TV.

"Bournemouth did us a massive favour today, they played so well. And we're deserved champions, so, happy days."

Arsenal great Ian Wright also came out to enjoy the celebration and party outside the stadium and was mobbed by fans singing his name.

"I was absolutely over the moon," Wright, who scored 185 goals for the club in the 1990s, told Premier League Productions.

"I got in the cab, got my Mrs and my girls in the cab and I said, 'We're going down there, let's go down to the Emirates.'"

"It's amazing, honestly, and this club deserves it. Our fans deserve it all, around the world and everybody, we deserve this, man."

Arsenal will play their last game of the Premier League campaign at Crystal Palace on Sunday, before they move on to face Paris St Germain in the Champions League final in Budapest on May 30.