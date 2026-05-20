Shan Masood likely to resign as Pakistan’s Test captain

Shan Masood of Pakistan pictured during day three of the Second Test in the series against South Africa at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 22, 2025 in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. — AFP

SYLHET: Top-order batter Shan Masood is expected to step down as Pakistan’s Test captain following a 78-run defeat in the final Test, which sealed a historic 2-0 series whitewash for Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Shan Masood, who was appointed Pakistan’s red-ball captain in 2023 ahead of the three-match Test series against Australia, began his tenure with a 3-0 series defeat in his first assignment Down Under.

Overall, Masood has led Pakistan in 16 Test matches, winning four and losing 12, with a win percentage of 25.

Meanwhile, speaking during the post-match press conference, Masood outlined his broader vision for Pakistan’s red-ball cricket, stressing that his focus has consistently been on strengthening the Test setup rather than chasing short-term results.

He also acknowledged that final decisions regarding team structure and strategy rest with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The 36-year-old reiterated that his role in Test cricket has always been driven by a commitment to raising standards and ensuring meaningful progress within the team environment, rather than opting for quick fixes.

“I have a clear intention. If I also took up a role in Test cricket, it was to improve Test cricket. There are certain matters that need to be discussed and debated with the board, and the final decision always rests with the board. My intention and purpose have always been to find ways to improve this team. You must always accept challenges and also embrace opportunities,” Masood said.

Emphasising his dedication to Pakistan cricket beyond leadership responsibilities, Masood said his approach remains unchanged regardless of the position he holds within the side. He underlined that representing the national team has always been a matter of pride and duty.

“My effort will remain the same in any capacity. It is not necessary that I only speak while sitting in the captain’s chair or as a player. We do not know where life takes us. Whatever the situation, this has always been my approach. I have worn this shirt with great pride and have set everything aside to work for this cause,” he stated.

He further highlighted the demanding nature of Test cricket, noting that even minor errors can prove costly over the course of a five-day match. Masood urged greater discipline and attention to detail across all departments.

“Rather than change, we need to focus on what can be improved and what mistakes can be reduced, because, as I said earlier, there is no margin for error in Test cricket. In a five-day game, these mistakes become very costly,” he concluded.