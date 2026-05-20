'Pakistan need improvement in all departments,' says Azhar Ali after series defeat

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas (second from left) celebrates after taking the wicket of Mahmudul Hasan Joy during day one of the second Test match against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on May 16, 2026. — BCB

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has called for urgent improvements across all departments of the game following Pakistan’s 2–0 Test series whitewash against Bangladesh, after they lost the second and final Test by 78 runs on Wednesday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Chasing a daunting target of 437, Pakistan were bowled out for 358 in 97.2 overs, despite a spirited effort in the fourth innings. Bangladesh were lifted by a match-winning spell from spinner Taijul Islam, who played a decisive role in sealing victory for the hosts.

Pakistan’s resistance was led by Mohammad Rizwan, who scored a fighting 94 off 166 deliveries, striking 10 boundaries. Sajid Khan also contributed a useful 28 off 36 balls, hitting five fours as Pakistan attempted to mount a late challenge.

Taijul produced outstanding figures of 6/120 in 34.2 overs. Nahid Rana claimed two wickets, while Shoriful Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up one wicket each in a disciplined bowling display.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Azhar praised Bangladesh for their consistency throughout the series and highlighted the importance of their long-term investment in red-ball cricket development and player pathways.

He also commended the quality of the pitches, noting they provided a fair contest and thoroughly tested both teams.

“Congratulations to Bangladesh on a clinical 2-0 series win over Pakistan,” Azhar wrote.

“Outstanding performances throughout the series, backed by excellent sporting pitches that rewarded quality cricket. This success is not overnight — it’s the result of a long process and the work done behind the scenes in developing players, improving systems, and backing them consistently,” he added.

The former top-order batter stressed that Pakistan must take a hard look at their overall performance standards following recent setbacks, pointing out that progress is required across every aspect of the game if they are to compete consistently at the highest level.

"Pakistan, meanwhile, need improvement in all departments batting, bowling, fielding, and especially match fitness," he stated.