Shan Masood opens up after 2-0 Test whitewash defeat to Bangladesh

Pakistan captain Shan Masood speaks during a press conference at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on the eve of the first Test match against Bangladesh on May 7, 2026. — AFP

SYLHET: Pakistan captain Shan Masood has admitted that missed opportunities across multiple innings proved costly for his side as they suffered a 2-0 Test series whitewash after losing the final Test by 78 runs.

Speaking after the match, Masood reflected on Pakistan’s overall performance, highlighting key phases where they failed to capitalise despite being in strong positions.

He also acknowledged shortcomings in both batting conversions and bowling discipline at crucial moments.

“Impressions of the match? A lot of mistakes, and when you make 360 runs in the 4th innings of the game you kinda expect to be on the right side of it, but I think in the three innings we had quite a lot to reflect on,” Masood said.

The left-handed batter further pointed to turning points where Pakistan failed to take control, particularly when Bangladesh were under pressure.

“Lead of 46 hurt? When they were 116 for 6 the last four wickets ended up scoring a lot of runs, and even when we got to 142 for 4 the set batters in Test cricket have to go big. There were things we didn't do well enough in the first three innings and that's why the effort on the fourth and fifth day didn't really materialise into a win,” he stated.

Masood stressed the unforgiving nature of Test cricket and the need for greater consistency if Pakistan are to compete at the highest level.

“Changes moving forward? Test cricket you're going to be punished with any mistake you make, it's unforgiving and Test cricket is always played by the best of the best. You're not going to get any easy games, you have to grind results out, and that's what you have to do as a side,” he said.

He also noted that Pakistan have often placed themselves in winning positions but failed to close out matches.

“We've put ourselves into position - I can only count a couple of Tests where we've been completely outplayed - but in every other Test we've been in positions where we didn't finish well,” he concluded.

Chasing a daunting target of 437, Pakistan were bowled out for 358 in 97.2 overs, despite a spirited effort in the fourth innings.

Bangladesh were lifted by a match-winning spell from spinner Taijul Islam, who played a decisive role in sealing victory for the hosts.

Pakistan’s resistance was led by Mohammad Rizwan, who scored a fighting 94 off 166 deliveries, striking 10 boundaries. Sajid Khan also contributed a useful 28 off 36 balls, hitting five fours as Pakistan attempted to mount a late challenge.

Taijul produced outstanding figures of 6/120 in 34.2 overs. Nahid Rana claimed two wickets, while Shoriful Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up one wicket each in a disciplined bowling display.