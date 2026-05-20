Taijul Islam stars as Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 78 runs to seal series 2-0

Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam celebrates with teammates after picking up the wicket of Salman Ali Agha during the second Test match against Pakistan at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on May 17, 2026. - BCB

SYLHET: Hosts Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 78 runs in the second and final Test to complete a historic 2-0 whitewash, their first-ever home series sweep over the visitors, on Wednesday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Chasing 437, Pakistan were bowled out for 358 in 97.2 overs, courtesy of an exceptional bowling performance by spinner Taijul Islam.

Resuming their innings in the first session of day five, Mohammad Rizwan and Sajid Khan added quick runs after a brief rain delay, stitching together a crucial 50-run partnership and taking the team’s total past the 350-run mark.

However, the 54-run stand was broken when Taijul Islam struck to dismiss Sajid Khan, who had played a valuable knock of 28 off 36 deliveries, including five boundaries.

In the very next over, Pakistan were reduced to nine down as Shoriful Islam dismissed Mohammad Rizwan after his superb innings of 94 off 166 deliveries, featuring 10 boundaries.

Taijul picked up his sixth wicket to end the visitors’ innings, dismissing Khurram Shahzad for a duck and wrapping up the match.

Taijul Islam led the bowling attack in the final innings as he registered figures of 6/120 in 34.2 overs. Nahid Rana picked up two wickets followed by Shoriful Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz with one scalp each as well.

Earlier on day four, Pakistan started cautiously through Azan Awais and Abdullah Fazal before Nahid Rana removed Fazal for six, ending a 27-run opening stand. Mehidy Hasan Miraz then dismissed Azan for 21 as Pakistan slipped to 41-2.

Babar Azam and Shan Masood rebuilt the innings with a valuable partnership that guided Pakistan past 100 runs. However, Bangladesh struck back in the second session as Nahid Rana and Taijul Islam removed Babar, Saud Shakeel and Shan in quick succession.

Babar scored a fighting 47 off 52 balls, while Saud managed just six. Shan Masood top-scored with a composed 71 off 116 deliveries before falling to Taijul, leaving Pakistan under pressure before Rizwan and Salman revived the chase.

Resuming their chase in the final session, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha stood firm against Bangladesh’s disciplined bowling attack, frustrating the hosts with a crucial 134-run sixth-wicket partnership that eased early pressure on Pakistan.

Rizwan anchored the innings with his 14th Test half-century, while Salman Ali Agha brought up his 12th first-class fifty in red-ball cricket as Pakistan crossed the 250-run mark.

However, Taijul Islam broke the stand by dismissing Salman for a well-made 71 off 102 balls, which included six fours and a six.

Pakistan’s troubles deepened shortly after when Hasan Ali was dismissed for a duck, giving Taijul his fourth wicket of the innings and leaving the visitors struggling at 304-7 in 83.2 overs.

Earlier in the match, Bangladesh were bowled out for 278 in their first innings after being reduced to 116-6. Litton Das starred with a commanding 126 off 159 balls, including 16 fours and two sixes.

Khurram Shahzad led Pakistan’s bowling with 4 for 81, while Mohammad Abbas took three wickets, Hasan Ali claimed two, and Sajid Khan added one.

Pakistan were later dismissed for 232, conceding a 46-run first-innings deficit. Babar Azam top-scored with 68, while Sajid Khan contributed a brisk 38.

Bangladesh’s second innings produced 390, setting Pakistan a daunting target of 437. Mushfiqur Rahim struck a superb 137, supported by Litton Das and Mahmudul Hasan Joy.

Khurram Shahzad again impressed with four wickets, while Sajid Khan took three and Hasan Ali and Abbas shared the remaining scalps.