Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub ruled out of Australia ODI series

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman (left) and Saim Ayub bump their fists during the first ODI match against South Africa at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on November 4, 2025. - AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan opening batters Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub will not be available for selection for the upcoming three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against the Australia national cricket team.

The series is scheduled to begin in Rawalpindi on May 30, while the remaining two matches will be played in Lahore on June 2 and June 4.

In a statement, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that both players are currently recovering from injuries and have been advised to continue their rehabilitation programmes under the supervision of the PCB medical panel.

As a result, the two opening batters have been ruled out of contention for the ODI series against Australia.

The PCB also extended its best wishes to both players for a speedy recovery and expressed hope to see them return to competitive cricket at the earliest opportunity.

Further updates regarding the squad and the fitness status of players will be shared in due course.

Meanwhile, the Australian squad is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on May 23, while Pakistan’s players will begin their training camp in Rawalpindi from May 22.

The forthcoming bilateral ODI series will mark Australia’s first tour of Pakistan in the 50-over format since March and April 2022, when the Men in Green secured a 2-1 series victory.

Earlier this year, Australia toured Pakistan for a three-match T20I series in January and February, where the hosts completed a 3-0 clean sweep at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.