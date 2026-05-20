Minneapolis selected to host 2028 NFL Draft

The NFL shield logo at midfield at the NFL Berlin Game at Olympic Stadium in Berlin on November 9, 2025. — Reuters

The Twin Cities were chosen to host the event on Tuesday at the meeting of franchise owners in Orlando, the culmination of what Vikings president and CEO Mark Wilf described as a "terrific opportunity." Minnesota hosted the Super Bowl in February 2018 and became the final NFC North division team to be chosen as the draft stage.

NFL owners voted to award the 2028 draft to Minneapolis.

"Minnesota knows how to show up for big moments, and we've experienced it firsthand," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement Tuesday. "Working with the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Sports and Events, we look forward to bringing the 2028 NFL Draft to this great community, driving positive economic impact throughout the region, and hosting an incredible event for fans and the next generation of the NFL."

The 2026 draft took place in Pittsburgh last month, with the 2027 event scheduled for the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Wilf and the draft host city planning committee noted events will be held outside of downtown Minneapolis, where U.S. Bank Stadium is located. A portion of the event will take place near the team's headquarters and practice facility and at other spots to be determined within the Twin Cities.

"For three days, Minnesota will become the center of the football world," Wilf said. "The 2028 NFL Draft will give us an opportunity to showcase not just U.S. Bank Stadium, but the energy, hospitality and pride that define Minneapolis-St. Paul and the entire state and region. We have no doubt the community will deliver a world-class event that is unique to Minnesota."

The NFL conducted the annual draft in New York until opting to take the show on the road in 2015. The extremely popular road show changes locations each year.

Since then, the draft has been held in the home cities of 10 franchises: the Bears, Eagles, Cowboys, Titans, Browns, Raiders, Chiefs, Lions, Packers and Steelers.

The 2020 draft was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pittsburgh set the record for the largest total attendance in NFL draft history with 805,000 attendees over three days from April 23-25. Organisers in Washington, D.C., have said they expect a crowd of more than 1 million people.

Cincinnati is reportedly the leading contender to host the 2029 NFL Draft.