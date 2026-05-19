Southampton expelled from Championship play-offs for spying

Southampton's Jan Bednarek looks dejected after losing the match and being relegated from the Premier League at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton on May 13, 2023. — Reuters

Southampton have been expelled from the Championship play-offs after admitting they spied on three clubs, the EFL said on Tuesday.

The EFL penalised Saints originally for filming Middlesbrough when they were having a training session for the first leg of their play-off semi-final on May 7.

The independent disciplinary commission also hit Southampton with four points deduction in the Championship for next season.

Middlesbrough, who were defeated by Southampton in the playoff semifinal, have been reinstated and will now face Hull City on Saturday for a place in the Premier League. The final could be further delayed if the Saints appeal the sanction.

Southampton admitted to "multiple breaches of EFL regulations related to the unauthorised filming of other clubs' training", the EFL said.

The club have also received a reprimand in respect of all the charges.

"Southampton was first charged on Friday 8 May, with further charges issued on Sunday 17 May in relation to additional breaches during the 2025-26 season,” the EFL said in a statement.

"Those additional charges arose from matters identified after the initial proceedings involving Middlesbrough were initiated.

"Southampton admitted breaches of regulations requiring clubs to act with the utmost good faith and prohibiting the observation of another club's training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match.”

Southampton were also charged with spying on Oxford United before their December 2025 fixture and Ipswich in April 2026.

"The admitted breaches concern fixtures against Oxford United in December 2025, Ipswich Town in April 2026 and Middlesbrough in May 2026,” the statement continued.

"The EFL is now in discussion with all three clubs regarding the implications of today's decision and will make a further announcement in due course."

Southampton said that they have a right to appeal against the commission's decision and "are working to try and resolve any appeal on Wednesday 20 May".