Tyson Fury explains why Anthony Joshua's fight failed to materialise

This collage of photos shows British boxers Anthony Joshua (left) and Tyson Fury. — Reuters

Tyson Fury has claimed that he was supposed to fight Anthony Joshua after the Arslanbek Makhmudov bout, but his fellow British boxer chose against it.

Both British heavyweight boxers have signed the fight for the fourth quarter of 2026. However, both are at different stages of their comebacks; Joshua is coming back to the ring against Kristian Prenga in July, and Fury is linked to an interim bout.

Fury ended his year-long retirement last month to fight Russian boxer, showing across 12 rounds when he beat Makhmudov. The ‘Gypsy King’ was defeated by Oleksandr Usyk in back-to-back fights before the April fight.

Anthony Joshua was knocked out by Daniel Dubois in September 2024, and he stopped Jake Paul in the sixth round last time out in December 2025.

Tyson Fury, just moments after his victory against Makhmudov, called out Joshua, who was watching the fight ringside and demanded a face-off in the ring. ‘AJ’ declined and remained seated before leaving the venue. Just days later, though, it was announced that the fight was officially signed.

According to Fury, Joshua’s comeback bout in July was not in the plans initially, and he was supposed to fight his British rival.

"I saw him (Joshua) on the ring walk. I think he was on a scouting mission. Him and Eddie Hearn to see if ‘he (Fury) has fell completely far. Has he completely gone.’ And I do believe if I fought like a nugget and got knocked all over the place and just about scraped through, they’d have been jumping up and down for a fight like ‘yeah we’ll have to fight next,'" he told FurociTV.

"But because I just took a world ranked contender, number five ranked WBA heavyweight on the planet, they wasn’t so keen. All of a sudden, they need another fight now in between, which was not the plan before that. The fight was signed. Turki wanted us to get in there and have a proper face off, and he bottled it. It’s the biggest moment. The world watching, millions are watching around the world live on Netflix. He bottled it.”

Following Paul's fight, Joshua was involved in a fatal car crash in Nigeria in December, in which he lost two of his close friends and teammates, which caused him to pause his boxing career for some time.