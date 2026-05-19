'We can win this game': Asad Shafiq hopeful of Pakistan’s record chase in Sylhet

Pakistan’s batting coach Asad Shafiq speaks during the media conference after the end of day two of the second Test match against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on May 19, 2026. – BCB

SYLHET: Pakistan batting coach Asad Shafiq expressed confidence despite his side facing a daunting challenge on the final day of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Speaking during the post-day press conference, Asad remained optimistic about Pakistan’s chances of avoiding a series whitewash and securing a record-breaking victory.

“We can win this game. If you look at today’s batting performance, we are really hopeful. Around 120 runs are still needed, Rizwan is batting, and considering the way Sajid played in the first innings, we are confident,” he said.

The former Test batter praised Pakistan’s fightback with the bat, highlighting the importance of partnerships which had been lacking throughout the series.

“That was an amazing comeback as a batting unit because we did not have such partnerships earlier in the series. These were the things we were missing as a batting group, so it is encouraging to see them finally coming together. Our previous three innings in this series were not good enough, but the way some of the players stood up today gives me a lot of hope,” he added.

Commenting on skipper Shan Masood’s form, Asad lauded his hard work and determination, while appreciating his valuable contribution under pressure.

“He is trying really hard in the nets, and it is only a matter of time before he delivers consistently. He batted really well, absorbed the pressure, and once he received loose deliveries, he capitalised on them,” Asad remarked.

The batting coach also described the Sylhet surface as an ideal Test wicket, praising the balance it offered between bat and ball.

“I think this is the best kind of Test track you can have. There is something in it for everyone — a bit of spin and some seam movement for the fast bowlers, especially with the new ball. As a batter, you get value for your shots. I believe this is an excellent Test wicket,” he observed.

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam triggered a dramatic Pakistan collapse with a four-wicket haul as the visitors lost seven wickets while still requiring 121 runs for victory.

Mohammad Rizwan continued to anchor the innings, bringing up his 14th Test half-century, while Salman Ali Agha registered his 12th first-class fifty in red-ball cricket as Pakistan crossed the 250-run mark.

However, the crucial 134-run partnership came to an end when Taijul dismissed Salman for a composed 71 off 102 balls, an innings featuring six fours and one six.

Pakistan’s troubles deepened further when Hasan Ali was dismissed for a duck, handing Taijul his fourth wicket of the innings, with the visitors reduced to 304-7 in 83.2 overs.

At stumps, Pakistan were 316-7 in 86 overs, with Rizwan unbeaten on 75 and Sajid Khan on eight, still needing 121 runs to complete a remarkable victory.