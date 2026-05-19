Carlos Alcaraz confirms withdrawal from Wimbledon

An undated photo of Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz. — Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz has confirmed that he will withdraw from Wimbledon due to his ongoing wrist injury, which has already ruled him out of the French Open.

Alcaraz sustained the issue at the Barcelona Open during his first-round victory over Otto Virtanen on April 14, a problem that has ruled him out of the entire clay-court swing.

The World number two has already missed the Madrid Open and the Italian Open, and has confirmed recently that he will not feature at Roland Garros.

The Spaniard will now miss Wimbledon too, due to an inflammation of the tendon sheath of the wrist. He revealed the news on his Instagram account.

"My recovery is going well and I'm feeling much better, but unfortunately I'm still not ready to compete, which is why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen's and Wimbledon," Alcaraz posted on Instagram.

"They are two truly special tournaments for me and I will miss them a lot.

"We'll keep working to come back as soon as possible."

Carlos Alcaraz ended 2025 by regaining the world No. 1 ranking from rival Jannik Sinner, and then won the first major of 2026 at the Australian Open in January.

Alcaraz, who won Queen’s Club last year before reaching the Wimbledon final, losing to Jannik Sinner, is defending significant ranking points on grass.

However, his current ranking buffer of over 6,000 points above Alexander Zverev means he is likely to remain World No. 2 even if he extends his time away from competition.