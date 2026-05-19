Cristiano Ronaldo to play sixth World Cup with Portugal as Martinez names squad

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and coach Roberto Martinez celebrate after winning the Nations League at Allianz Arena in Munich on June 8, 2025. — Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo will represent Portugal for the sixth time in the FIFA World Cup, as coach Roberto Martinez announced a 27-man squad on Tuesday for the extravaganza, with a symbolic 'plus one' in memory of the late Diogo Jota.

No male footballer has ever achieved the feat, but Ronaldo, 41, with his premium fitness, will make it possible next month. Lionel Messi will also join him with six World Cup appearances if called by Argentina.

Speaking at Cidade do Futebol before a packed auditorium, Martinez also announced that fourth-choice goalkeeper Ricardo Velho of Genclerbirligi Ankara will travel with the squad but can only be included on the official 26-man list in the event of an injury.

Portugal, who are placed in Group K, will kick off their World Cup campaign against the Democratic Republic of the Congo on June 17 in Houston. They will then take on Uzbekistan at the same venue on June 23 and conclude the group stage against Colombia in Miami on June 27.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will run from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Martinez said his selection included "27 players plus one", a reference to Liverpool forward Jota, who lost his life in a fatal car accident in July last year in Spain, aged 28.

"He is our strength, our joy," Martinez said. "Losing Diogo was an unforgettable and very difficult moment, but the very next day it was up to all of us to fight for Diogo's dream and for the example he always set in our national team. Diogo Jota's spirit, strength and example are the +1 and will always be the +1."

The coach also explained his decision to select four goalkeepers and five fullbacks, while leaving out players like Mateus Fernandes, Ricardo Horta and Pedro Goncalves.

"The complexity of the tournament is very important – the demands of the weather, the time zone, everything we already experienced in March," Martinez said. "There are positions where we need to have more than two players per position. And we need five fullbacks."

Portugal will play their warm-up games against Chile in Oeiras on June 6 and Nigeria in Leiria on June 10 before the final action. FIFA has directed that the squad must be in their Palm Beach, Florida training camp at least five days before their opening match.

PORTUGAL WORLD CUP SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rui Silva (Sporting CP); Ricardo Velho (Genclerbirligi Ankara);

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United); Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), Nelson Semedo (Fenerbahce SK), Joao Cancelo (FC Barcelona), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting CP), Renato Veiga (Villarreal); Ruben Dias (Manchester City); Tomas Araujo (SL Benfica);

Midfielders: Ruben Neves (Al Hilal), Samuel Costa (Mallorca), Joao Neves (PSG), Vitinha (PSG), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City);

Forwards: Joao Felix (Al Nassr), Francisco Trincao (Sporting CP), Francisco Conceicao (Juventus), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Goncalo Guedes (Real Sociedad), Goncalo Ramos (PSG); Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr).