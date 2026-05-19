WATCH: Bangladeshi players mock Mohammad Rizwan during Sylhet Test

Bangladesh's Litton Das (L) and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan walk back to the pavilion for tea break during the first day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on May 16, 2026.

SYLHET: Bangladeshi players were seen taunting Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan during the final innings on day four of second Test at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Rizwan, while batting alongside Salman Ali Agha, appeared to struggle with repeated interruptions including movement around the sight screen which forced him to pause on several occasions.

The situation led to a heated exchange with Bangladesh wicketkeeper Litton Das briefly disrupting play and delaying the completion of day four’s action.

Following the incident, several Bangladeshi players were heard taunting Rizwan from the field.

Among the remarks directed at him were phrases such as, “We will deduct 50 rupees for this overacting,” and “You are acting well; you want to teach everyone.” Another comment suggested, “His place in the team is confirmed, that’s why he is overacting.”

The exchange added further spice to an already tense contest between the two sides in Sylhet, as emotions ran high during a closely-fought Test match.

Meanwhile, Taijul Islam’s four-wicket haul triggered a dramatic Pakistan collapse as the visitors lost seven wickets while still needing 121 runs for victory.

Rizwan continued to anchor the innings, bringing up his 14th Test half-century, while Salman Ali Agha also reached his 12th first-class fifty in red-ball cricket as Pakistan moved past the 250-run mark.

However, the 134-run partnership was eventually broken when Taijul struck again, removing Salman for a well-compiled 71 off 102 balls, an innings featuring six fours and a six.

Pakistan then slipped further into trouble, losing their seventh wicket when Hasan Ali was dismissed for a duck, with Taijul claiming his fourth wicket of the innings. visitors left reeling at 304-7 in 83.2 overs.

At stumps, Pakistan were 316-7 in 86 overs, with Rizwan unbeaten on 75 and Sajid Khan on eight, still requiring 121 runs for victory.