Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti explains reason behind Neymar selection for World Cup

An undated photo of Brazil's forward Neymar Jr. — AFP

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has explained the reason behind picking Neymar Jr in his World Cup squad.

The 34-year-old striker, who is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 international appearances, had faced doubts over his World Cup participation due to injury issues.

However, Ancelotti named him in his 26-man squad on Monday for next month’s FIFA World Cup, offering the veteran forward an opportunity to return to football’s biggest stage after an injury-plagued period.

Carlo also explained the reason for including the forward in his World Cup roster.

"Neymar will be an important player for us at the World Cup,” Ancelotti said.

“We realised that in this last period he had continuity and was in good physical condition.

“We evaluated Neymar throughout the year and noticed that recently he has been playing consistently and has improved his physical condition.

“He has the same role and responsibilities as everyone else, but he is an experienced player. It's true that in some positions we prioritized experience.”

The Italian coach, who took charge of Brazil last year, had previously insisted Neymar would only be selected if he proved his fitness and form. The former FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star had endured a difficult spell with Al Hilal before returning to boyhood club Santos FC.

Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahce) and Weverton (Gremio).

Defenders: Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Danilo (Flamengo), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Ibanez (Al Ahli), Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Marquinhos (PSG) and Wesley (Roma).

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al Ittihad) and Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo).

Forwards: Endrick (Lyon), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Luiz Henrique (Zenit), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Neymar (Santos), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rayan (Bournemouth) and Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid).