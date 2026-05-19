Los Angeles Dodgers hit by fresh injury blow as Tyler Glasnow suffers setback

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow pitches the ball against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park on Apr 23, 2026. — Reuters

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been dealt a fresh injury setback after frontline starter Tyler Glasnow suffered a recurrence of his back problem, while the club remains optimistic over the recovery of fellow pitcher Blake Snell.

Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes confirmed on Monday that Glasnow has now been shut down from his throwing programme following another flare-up.

Although Gomes stressed there is ‘no concern long term’ regarding the right-hander’s condition, there is currently no timetable for his return.

Meanwhile, Snell is set to undergo the same minimally invasive NanoScope procedure recently used on Tarik Skubal, the reigning two-time American League Cy Young Award winner.

Snell’s loose bodies were described as relatively small and grouped together, making him a suitable candidate for the less invasive operation.

Skubal resumed playing catch roughly a week after undergoing the procedure on 6 May and is expected to return for the Detroit Tigers in June.

The Dodgers are hopeful Snell could follow a similar recovery path.

“Obviously, we don't know 100% until they're in there,” Gomes said before the series opener against the rival San Diego Padres, “but that's what we're expecting.”

With Snell sidelined for at least another month and prospects River Ryan and Gavin Stone also recovering from injuries, the Dodgers are expected to rely on Eric Lauer for additional starts as they attempt to maintain their six-man rotation.

“The biggest thing is making sure we're balancing winning as many games as possible but not panicking and throwing our process out of whack here,” Gomes said.

“Trying to balance the short and long term. This is a guy that's had a lot of success in the big leagues and somebody that we feel like we can get back to what he was last year.”