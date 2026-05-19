India announce squads for one-off Test, ODI series against Afghanistan

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal (right) and captain Shubman Gill walk back to the pavilion at the end of the first day's play of the second Test match against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 10, 2025. — AFP

MUMBAI: India have named their squads for the upcoming one-off Test and three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in June, with Jasprit Bumrah rested from the longest format and KL Rahul appointed vice-captain of a 15-member Test squad led by Shubman Gill.

The series marks India’s return to Test cricket following their 2-0 home defeat to South Africa last November. Alongside Bumrah, notable omissions from that squad include left-arm spin all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, and fast bowler Akash Deep.

Several new faces have earned Test recognition, with left-arm spinner Manav Suthar and fast bowler Gurnoor Brar receiving maiden call-ups. Another left-arm spinner, Harsh Dubey, has also been included in the squad.

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Presenting #TeamIndia's squads for the @IDFCFIRSTBank Test match and the 3️⃣-match ODI series against Afghanistan in June 🙌#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/hFiABALLld — BCCI (@BCCI) May 19, 2026

For the ODI series, fast bowlers Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey have all received their first call-ups.

The return of Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya adds depth to the squad, while Dhruv Jurel, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj miss out from the group that lost the home ODI series 2-1 to New Zealand in January.

Jadeja had picked up a niggle towards the latter stages of IPL 2026, while Rana and Akash Deep were sidelined for the entire season due to injury concerns.

The Test match will be played in New Chandigarh from June 6 to 10, followed by three ODIs in Dharamsala, Lucknow and Chennai on June 14, 17 and 20 respectively.

India and Afghanistan have met only once previously in Test cricket, in Bengaluru in 2018, when India won by an innings and 262 runs inside two days.

India Test squad vs Afghanistan:

Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey and Dhruv Jurel.

India ODI squad vs Afghanistan:

Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey.