Enzo Maresca set to replace Pep Guardiola ahead of next season: reports

An undated picture of Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca. — Reuters

Enzo Maresca is set to take over as Manchester City manager ahead of next season, with the former Chelsea head coach emerging as the leading candidate to succeed Pep Guardiola, according to international media report on Tuesday.

Guardiola is expected to leave Manchester City after their final Premier League match of the campaign against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, bringing an end to a highly successful era at the club.

The Spanish manager’s anticipated exit has prompted City to accelerate their succession planning, with talks over a replacement already at an advanced stage.

Maresca, who is widely admired within the club’s hierarchy, is said to be keen on the opportunity and is expected to be confirmed as Guardiola’s successor in due course.

The Italian coach is no stranger to Manchester City, having previously worked under Guardiola during the club’s historic treble-winning 2022–23 season. He also played an important role within City’s academy structure before moving into senior management.

After departing City in 2023, Maresca took charge of Leicester City and guided them to Premier League promotion in his only season at the helm.

He then joined Chelsea, where he enjoyed further success by winning the Club World Cup and Conference League, while also securing Champions League qualification with a youthful squad in a highly competitive campaign.

Guardiola has previously praised Maresca, saying: "One of the best managers in the world, Enzo Maresca, I know him quite well, but the job he has done at Chelsea does not get enough credit.

"Winning the Club World Cup, Conference League, qualification for the Champions League in a league that is so tough with a young team. It is exceptional."

City are expected to finalise the managerial transition in the coming weeks as they prepare for a new era at the Etihad Stadium.