Former British number one raises doubts over Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon return

An undated picture of World number two Carlos Alcaraz. — Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz’s absence from the ATP Tour has been deeply felt, and former British number one Greg Rusedski has suggested that the Spaniard may not return in time for Wimbledon due to his ongoing wrist injury.

Alcaraz picked up the problem at the Barcelona Open, an issue that has since ruled him out of the entire clay-court swing.

The World number two has already missed the Madrid Open and the Italian Open, and he has confirmed he will not feature at Roland Garros.

Although the 21-year-old has been tentatively scheduled to return for the grass-court season, including Queen’s Club and Wimbledon, doubts are now emerging over whether that timeline is realistic.

Speaking on Off Court with Greg, Rusedski cast serious doubt over Alcaraz’s comeback plans.

“With Carlos out, I don’t think Carlos is going to be back for Wimbledon this year. I think, you know, that’s where Djokovic is thinking, okay, that’s where I want to peak,” he said.

He added: “That’s where I want to be as healthy as possible. But I’m going to try to get my reps in through Paris, maybe play a few tournaments on the grass, and then peak for Wimbledon. Never discount him.”

Rusedski also stressed the risks of a rushed return, pointing to past injury struggles in tennis.

“We always miss Carlos, but he’s doing the right thing. Health is your wealth. He doesn’t want to be like Juan Martin Del Potro, who came back too early, too many wrist injuries, never managed to fulfill his huge potential.”

Alcaraz, who won Queen’s Club last year before reaching the Wimbledon final, losing to Jannik Sinner, is defending significant ranking points on grass.

However, his current ranking buffer of over 6,000 points above Alexander Zverev means he is likely to remain World No. 2 even if he extends his time away from competition.