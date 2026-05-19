Victor Wembanyama’s masterclass leads San Antonio Spurs thriller over Oklahoma City Thunder

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks on in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game one of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center on May 18, 2026. — Reuters

OKLAHOMA CITY: Victor Wembanyama produced a historic playoff performance as he inspired the San Antonio Spurs to a dramatic 122-115 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder after double overtime in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals here at Paycom Center on Monday.

The French star delivered a dominant all-round display, finishing with 41 points, 24 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 49 minutes of action.

His impact was decisive in the closing stages, as he scored 20 of his points across the fourth quarter and two overtime periods, repeatedly rescuing the Spurs when they appeared to be slipping.

Wembanyama’s performance etched his name into NBA history.

He became only the seventh player ever to register at least 40 points and 20 rebounds in a conference finals game or later, joining legendary figures Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Charles Barkley, Moses Malone, Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O’Neal.

He also matched Chamberlain as the only players to achieve such numbers in their conference finals debut.

In addition, Wembanyama became just the second Spurs player to record a 40-point, 20-rebound outing in the play-offs, following David Robinson’s feat in 1996.

His shooting efficiency stood out, converting 14 of 25 attempts from the field, including a crucial logo three-pointer in the final minute of the first overtime to force a second period.

Defensively, he played a key role in limiting MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who struggled with his shooting throughout the contest.

The series now moves to Oklahoma City for Game 2 on Wednesday, with the Spurs holding a 1-0 lead after one of the most memorable playoff openers in franchise history.