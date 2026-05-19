Croatia announce FIFA World Cup squad including Luka Modric

An undated picture of Croatia Luka Modric. — Reuters

Croatia has announced its World Cup squad and Luka Modric comes in as the headline inclusion, marking a record fifth appearance at the tournament after recovering from a cheekbone injury that ended his club season with AC Milan.

Head coach Zlatko Dalic has named a 26-man squad that also features experienced winger Ivan Perisic, who has scored in each of the last three World Cups.

Despite suffering the injury on 26 April, Modric is expected to be fully fit for Croatia’s opening Group L match against the England national football team on 17 June.

They will also face the Panama national football team and the Ghana national football team in the group stage.

At 40, Modric remains central to Croatia’s plans. The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner, who ended the long dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, has earned 196 international caps since his debut in 2006, making him the country’s most-capped player.

He could reach 200 appearances if Croatia advance beyond the group stage.

Croatia, who finished third at the 2022 World Cup after reaching the final in 2018, will once again rely on their experienced core as they target another deep run in the tournament. Seven standby players have also been named.

Croatia Squad:

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Dominik Kotarski, Ivor Pandur.

Defenders : Josko Gvardiol, Duje Caleta-Car, Josip Sutalo, Josip Stanisic, Marin Pongracic, Martin Erlic, Luka Vuskovic.

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Luka Sucic, Martin Baturina, Kristijan Jakic, Petar Sucic, Nikola Moro, Toni Fruk.

Forwards: Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Ante Budimir, Marco Pasalic, Petar Musa, Igor Matanovic.

Stand-by players: Lovro Majer, Franjo Ivanovic, Dion Drena Beljo, Ivan Smolcic, Karlo Letica, Adrian Segecic, Luka Stojkovic.