Kai Havertz fires Arsenal closer to Premier League title

Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates scoring their first goal against Burnley in Premier League on May 18, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: Arsenal moved to the brink of their first Premier League title in 22 years after Kai Havertz secured a tense 1-0 victory over Burnley here at the Emirates Stadium on Monday.

The German forward scored the decisive goal just before half-time, glancing home Bukayo Saka’s corner to hand Mikel Arteta’s side a crucial win that lifted them five points clear at the top of the table with one game remaining.

Arsenal now sit on 82 points from 37 matches, while Manchester City trail on 77 points with two games left.

The Gunners will be crowned champions if City fail to beat Bournemouth on Tuesday.

And if Pep Guardiola’s side win, Arsenal can still secure the title by defeating Crystal Palace on Sunday.

“I’m going to be the biggest ever Bournemouth fan,” Arteta said of City’s trip to the south coast.

“I’ll be there in front of the TV but I don’t know how much I’ll be able to watch.”

Despite Burnley already being relegated, the visitors frustrated Arsenal for long periods and threatened on the counter-attack in a nervy encounter.

Arsenal struggled to create clear chances, although Havertz’s header from a set-piece, their 18th league goal from a corner this season, ultimately proved enough.

The hosts were relieved when Havertz escaped a red card following a VAR review for a late tackle on Lesley Ugochukwu.

After the final whistle, Arsenal’s players completed a lap of honour as supporters dreamed of a long-awaited title triumph.

“There is a game tomorrow, anything can happen in that,” midfielder Declan Rice said.

“We can’t get ahead of ourselves. I’ve played in the Premier League for too long to know that things can happen. All we can control is ourselves, going out there on Sunday and winning.”