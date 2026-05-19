Manchester City prepare for possible Pep Guardiola exit

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates with the trophy after winning the Premier League title on May 6, 2018. — Reuters

Manchester City are preparing for the possible departure of Pep Guardiola following Sunday’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa, despite the club insisting he remains under contract for next season.

According to the media reports Guardiola is expected to leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the campaign, with preparations already under way behind the scenes.

Members of staff and players are understood to be anticipating his exit, while the club are considering ways to honour his extraordinary spell in charge, including the possibility of naming the expanded North Stand after him.

Former Enzo Maresca, who previously worked under Guardiola at City, has emerged as the leading candidate to succeed the Spaniard.

Guardiola, 55, has overseen the most successful era in City’s history since arriving in 2016, winning 20 trophies, including six Premier League titles, the Champions League, three FA Cups and five League Cups.

His side also became the first club to win four consecutive Premier League titles.

Speculation over his future has intensified in recent weeks, although Guardiola has repeatedly insisted he remains committed to the club.

When asked whether the FA Cup final at Wembley would be his last appearance there as City boss, he replied: “No way,” before adding: “I have one more year.”

In an interview, he also said: “Yeah. I am here, I have a contract.”

Guardiola joined City after successful spells with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, and is widely regarded as one of football’s greatest managers.